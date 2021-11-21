Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Manchester United’s managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 10.48am
Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 (PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 (PA)

Sir Alex Ferguson was manager at Manchester United for 27 years but the club are now looking for their fifth full-time boss since the Scot retired in 2013.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the record of those to have followed Ferguson.

PA graphic
PA graphic

David Moyes (June 2013-April 2014)

Moyes lasted just 10 months
Moyes lasted just 10 months (Martin Rickett/PA)

P51 W27 D9 L15 Trophies: 0

The Scot was seen as the ideal Ferguson successor and handed a six-year contract but, after 11 years at Everton, he lasted just 10 months at Old Trafford, paying the price for a dismal campaign in which United failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1995. After years of further struggle at various clubs, Moyes has kickstarted his career as manager of West Ham.

Louis Van Gaal (May 2014-May 2016)

Winning the FA Cup could not save Van Gaal
Winning the FA Cup could not save Van Gaal (Nick Potts/PA)

P103 W54 D25 L24 Trophies: 1

The tough-talking Dutchman delivered the FA Cup in his second season but United’s fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, coupled with criticism of his side’s ponderous style and lack of goals, led to his departure. Van Gaal recently returned to management as Holland’s head coach – a position he left to head to United.

Jose Mourinho (May 2016-December 2018)

Mourinho (right) had a fractious relationship with Paul Pogba (left)
Mourinho (right) had a fractious relationship with Paul Pogba (left) (Martin Rickett/PA)

P144 W84 D32 L28 Trophies: 2

The much-decorated Portuguese initially breathed new life into the club, winning a cup double in 2017 and securing a runners-up finish in the Premier League in 2018, but his defensive brand of football did not delight fans and his abrasive character, with constant rumours about problems with Paul Pogba, affected the dressing room and results suffered. Mourinho is now at Roma after an unsuccessful stint at Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (December 2018-November 2021)

Solskjaer failed to live up to his early promise
Solskjaer failed to live up to his early promise (Martin Rickett/PA)

P168 W91 D37 L40 Trophies: 0

The former United striker transformed the mood at Old Trafford after initially taking charge on a caretaker basis, winning 14 from 19 games to earn the job permanently. Solskjaer led United to third in 2019-20 and runners-up last season, when they also lost the Europa League final on penalties. There has been clear progress and a much-needed cultural reset at the club, but losses to Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford – 4-1 on Saturday evening – compounded recent poor performances and proved to be the end for the 1999 treble hero.

More from The Courier