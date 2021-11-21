Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United boss in pictures By Press Association November 21 2021, 10.49am Updated: November 21 2021, 10.55am Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his position as Manchester United boss. The Norwegian has paid the price for a poor run of results, which culminated in a humbling 4-1 defeat at Watford. Here, the PA news agency looks at the former striker’s time at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially took over as interim boss (Nick Potts/PA) He started with eight consecutive wins (Nick Potts/PA) United produced an inspired comeback to knock Paris St Germain out of the Champions League in March 2019 (John Walton/PA) Solskjaer was later appointed on a permanent basis (Martin Rickett/PA) Solskjaer signed Bruno Fernandes in January 2020 (Dave Thompson/PA) Solskjaer unearthed Mason Greenwood (Gareth Copley/PA) Solskjaer had plenty of battles with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA) United were inconsistent throughout Solskjaer’s tenure (Peter Powell/PA) Solskjaer always had time for Fred the Red (Martin Rickett/PA) Solskjaer’s side were hammered 6-1 by Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in October 2020 (Oli Scarff/PA) Solskjaer learnt from Sir Alex Ferguson (Peter Byrne/PA) United hammered Southampton 9-0 last season (Laurence Griffiths/PA) Solskjaer’s side lost the 2021 Europa League final to Villarreal (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA) Solskjaer brought in some big-money signings in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA) A loss at Leicester continued United’s poor form (Mike Egerton/PA) Solskjaer became under increasing pressure after a heavy home defeat by Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA) Solskjaer saw his side beaten by Manchester City and Pep Guardiola at Old Trafford in early November (Martin Rickett/PA) Solskjaer applauds the fans after the final whistle on a 4-1 thrashing at Watford, his last game in charge (John Walton/PA)