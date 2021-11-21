Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United boss in pictures

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his position as Manchester United boss.

The Norwegian has paid the price for a poor run of results, which culminated in a humbling 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the former striker’s time at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially took over as interim boss (Nick Potts/PA)

He started with eight consecutive wins (Nick Potts/PA)

United produced an inspired comeback to knock Paris St Germain out of the Champions League in March 2019 (John Walton/PA)

Solskjaer was later appointed on a permanent basis (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer signed Bruno Fernandes in January 2020 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Solskjaer unearthed Mason Greenwood (Gareth Copley/PA)

Solskjaer had plenty of battles with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

United were inconsistent throughout Solskjaer’s tenure (Peter Powell/PA)

Solskjaer always had time for Fred the Red (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer’s side were hammered 6-1 by Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in October 2020 (Oli Scarff/PA)

Solskjaer learnt from Sir Alex Ferguson (Peter Byrne/PA)

United hammered Southampton 9-0 last season (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Solskjaer’s side lost the 2021 Europa League final to Villarreal (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Solskjaer brought in some big-money signings in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

A loss at Leicester continued United’s poor form (Mike Egerton/PA)

Solskjaer became under increasing pressure after a heavy home defeat by Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer saw his side beaten by Manchester City and Pep Guardiola at Old Trafford in early November (Martin Rickett/PA)