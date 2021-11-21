Rotherham investigating alleged incident of racist abuse during Cambridge game By Press Association November 21 2021, 4.25pm Rotherham are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rotherham are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse during their 3-1 win over Cambridge on Saturday. A visiting supporter has complained of being abused and the club will investigate it alongside South Yorkshire Police. A club statement read: “Rotherham United are disappointed to learn of an alleged incident of racial abuse aimed at a Cambridge United supporter during Saturday’s game at AESSEAL New York Stadium. “The club will now investigate the incident and work closely with South Yorkshire Police to bring anyone guilty of such a claim to justice. “The club will be making no further comment at this time.” More from The Courier Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis backs Funso Ojo after incident during defeat to Dundee United Hibs hit form – What we learned from this weekend’s Scottish action Police charge man, 35, in connection with incident involving Aberdeen star Funso Ojo during Dundee United Game Police probe after Dundee United fan pushes Aberdeen star Funso Ojo