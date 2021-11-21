Hibs hit form – What we learned from this weekend’s Scottish action

Celtic and Hibernian booked their places in the Premier Sports Cup final this weekend, while the cinch Premiership provided plenty of thrills and spills.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the weekend’s action.

Magic Man Martin

There was no doubt over the star of Hibernian’s stunning 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers at Hampden Park. Martin Boyle bagged himself a hat-trick after just 38 minutes with two efforts and a penalty. Scott Arfield pulled a goal back, but the Australia international was always a threat for Hibs, who thoroughly deserved their victory which set up a final meeting with Celtic at the national stadium next month.

Normal service at Hampden on Saturday – but only just

Double cup holders St Johnstone could not make it a fifth Hampden victory in a row as Celtic ensured a final return thanks to James Forrest’s goal. Forrest missed the vast majority of last season through injury as Celtic endured a rare barren campaign. The regular Hampden scorer got the breakthrough following some stubborn Saints defending to set up the chance for his 20th major honour.

New Firm derby not lost its edge

Aberdeen’s first visit to Tannadice in front of fans since March 2016 resulted in three red cards and a police investigation. Dundee United’s Calum Butcher was sent off for appearing to grab Christian Ramirez below the midriff and Funso Ojo followed him when Bobby Madden produced a second yellow card for the Dons midfielder’s reaction to being pushed by a United fan, an incident which is being investigated by the home club and Police Scotland. Visiting manager Stephen Glass also saw red for questioning Madden’s lack of action following an incident between former Dons midfielder Peter Pawlett and Jack MacKenzie.