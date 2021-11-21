Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lyon-Marseille clash called off as Dimitri Payet hit by bottle thrown from crowd

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 8.43pm Updated: November 21 2021, 10.04pm
Marseille’s match at Lyon was called off after Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Marseille’s match at Lyon was called off after Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Lyon’s match at home to Marseille was called off after visiting forward Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Fan disorder has blighted Ligue 1 in recent months and Marseille supporters were banned from attending the game after sanctions against the club for a previous pitch invasion and clash with Angers fans in September.

The game at Groupama Stadium was just four minutes old when Payet was struck on the head by a water bottle as he attempted to take a corner.

The players had been off the pitch for more than an hour when it was announced the match would resume, with the spectators warned that one further incident would lead to it being halted for good.

While the Lyon players returned to the field to warm up, however, their Marseille counterparts did not emerge from the dressing room.

The Lyon players then left the pitch again, with confusion reigning over the fate of the game before it was finally confirmed, at around 2145 GMT, that it would be postponed.

Marseille’s Dimitri Payet leaves the pitch after being hit by a bottle
Marseille’s Dimitri Payet leaves the pitch after being hit by a bottle (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Elsewhere, LaLiga high-fliers Real Madrid recorded a 4-1 win at 10-man Granada.

Marco Asensio and Nacho had put the visitors 2-0 up inside 25 minutes and although Luis Suarez pulled one back before half-time, Vinicius Junior restored Madrid’s two-goal advantage.

Monchu’s 67th-minute red card made things easier for Real and Ferland Mendy completed a comfortable victory.

Getafe’s second win in three games – 4-0 over Cadiz – lifted them off the bottom, while Real Betis’ 3-0 win over Elche moved them above Barcelona into fifth.

Serie A leaders Napoli’s unbeaten start to the season was ended by a 3-2 defeat at Inter Milan.

Goals from Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez turned things around after Piotr Zielinski had put the visitors ahead and although Dries Mertens’ 78th-minute goal set up a frantic finish Inter moved to within four points of the top.

Freiburg’s hopes of closing the gap to second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga were dashed after they lost 2-0 at home courtesy of first-half goals from Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom and Filip Kostic.