Gerwyn Price continues Grand Slam of Darts dominance

By Press Association
November 21 2021, 9.53pm
Gerwyn Price won a third Grand Slam of Darts title in fours years with victory over Peter Wright (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gerwyn Price won a third Grand Slam of Darts title in fours years with victory over Peter Wright (Bradley Collyer/PA)

World number one Gerwyn Price won his third Grand Slam of Darts title in four years with a convincing 16-8 victory over Peter Wright.

Having beaten James Wade in the semi-final earlier in the day, the Welshman returned to claim the Eric Bristow Trophy and £125,000 first prize in a repeat of the 2019 final.

“Three years I’ve played here and three times I’ve won – it’s disappointing that we didn’t play here last year but obviously (we didn’t) with everything that was going on. I’m thrilled to play here again,” he told Sky Sports at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

“Early on in this final, I thought that I put him under a lot of pressure, obviously Peter wasn’t playing very well, and I just carried on with my own game.

“I did let him back in but (overall) I was clinical today.”

Price’s victory puts him level with Michael Van Gerwen on three titles at the event with only Phil Taylor (six) having won more.

