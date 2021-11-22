Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 5.03am
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stint as Manchester United manager came to an end in the wake of a 4-1 defeat at Watford (John Walton/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell as Manchester United manager came to an end in the wake of a 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard took their places in new dugouts for the first time for Norwich and Aston Villa respectively, but Eddie Howe was denied an introduction at Newcastle after catching Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton closed the gap on Formula One championship rival Max Verstappen to just eight points with victory in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held up his hand in apology to the travelling supporters after the heavy defeat to Watford
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds up his hand in apology to the travelling supporters after the heavy defeat to Watford (John Walton/PA)
Steven Gerrard returned to the Premier League in charge of Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard returned to the Premier League as Aston Villa boss (Nick Potts/PA)
Dean Smith took charge for the first time at Carrow Road as Norwich beat Southampton
Dean Smith took charge for the first time at Carrow Road as Norwich beat Southampton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Joelinton celebrates scoring Newcastle's second in a 3-3 draw with Brentford
Joelinton celebrates scoring Newcastle’s second in a 3-3 draw with Brentford (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Hamilton's victory closed the gap to Max Verstappen to just eight points in the drivers championship
Lewis Hamilton’s victory closed the gap to Max Verstappen to just eight points (Darko Bandic/AP)
Marcus Smith kept his nerve to land a last-gasp penalty as England avenged their 2019 World Cup final defeat by toppling South Africa 27-26
Marcus Smith kept his nerve to land a last-gasp penalty as England avenged their 2019 World Cup final defeat by toppling South Africa 27-26 (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored the third goal of the game in a 4-0 win over Arsenal
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores the third goal of the game in a 4-0 win over Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)
England’s Sarah Bern dives for a try during a 89-0 win over the United States
England’s Sarah Bern dives for a try during an 89-0 win over the United States (Nigel French/PA)
Arsenal Women's Katie McCabe scores their side’s second goal of the game during a 2-0 win at Manchester United
Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe scores the side’s second goal of the game during a 2-0 win at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rhys Priestland scored with the last kick of the game to give Wales a 29-28 victory over 14-man Australia
Rhys Priestland scored with the last kick of the game to give Wales a 29-28 victory over 14-man Australia (David Davies/PA)

