Football rumours: Pochettino and Rodgers linked with Manchester United role

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 9.49am
Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the firm favourite to take over at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
What the papers say

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, according to multiple sources. The Sun reports Pochettino has already decided to quit his current role at PSG in order to move to Old Trafford.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has reportedly been contacted with regard to the United role, with The Daily Mail fancying his chances, but Luis Enrique (Goal) and Eric Ten Haag (Manchester Evening News) have denied links, while former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has ruled himself out of the running (The Star).

Chelsea v Norwich City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Rumours are mounting over Chelsea’s Mason Mount (Tess Derry/PA)

Mason Mount is reportedly ready to quit Chelsea due to feeling “under-appreciated” at Stamford Bridge (Express). Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been linked with the 22-year-old while the Liverpool Echo reports Mount is “open” to an Anfield move.

Donny van de Beek is ready to shrug off his Old Trafford frustrations and agree to a £25million move to Newcastle in January, according to the Daily Express – which also claims Jesse Lingard could join the Dutchman in making the same move.

Players to watch

Aaron Ramsey: Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle have all been linked with the Juventus midfielder, whose spell in Serie A appears to be coming to an end, according to the Daily Mail.

Borna Barisic: The Rangers left-back has reportedly emerged as the number one target for new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who was impressed with the Croatia international at Ibrox (Daily Record).

Antonio Rudiger: Speculation continues to swirl over the Chelsea star despite Blues boss Thomas Tuchel insisting he has “no problem” with the player’s commitment.

