Harry McKirdy returns for Swindon’s clash with Hartlepool

Harry McKirdy is expected to come straight back into Swindon’s starting line-up for the clash with Hartlepool.

Forward McKirdy served a one-match suspension on Saturday after accumulating five yellow cards.

Brentford loanee Alex Gilbert came in for McKirdy as the Robins claimed an impressive 2-1 victory at Newport and is the most likely to make way.

Mathieu Baudry remains a long-term absentee with a hip problem.

Hartlepool will be without Jamie Sterry following his dismissal in Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to leaders Forest Green.

Full-back Sterry was shown a straight red card for his part in an off-the-ball altercation and must now serve a three-game ban.

Striker Olufela Olomola made his return from injury as a second-half substitute against Rovers but is unlikely to be involved from the start against the Robins.

Jordan Cook is closing in on a return to training after a groin injury, while the trip is likely to come too soon for midfielder Gavan Holohan (knock).