Sky Blues to assess Jake Clarke-Salter ahead of derby clash with Birmingham

Coventry will check on Jake Clarke-Salter before their derby clash with Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship.

The on-loan Chelsea defender missed the weekend’s draw with Sheffield United due to an Achilles injury.

The Sky Blues will have fellow Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen back from suspension after he sat out Saturday’s game.

Tuesday’s game may come too soon for forward Martyn Waghorn, who is closing in on a return from the shoulder injury that has sidelined him for a month, while midfielder Josh Eccles made his comeback for the Under-23s after three months out following hip surgery.

Birmingham’s selection woes have worsened as midfielder Gary Gardner starts a four-match ban following his dismissal against Hull on Saturday.

Jordan Graham, Kristian Pedersen, Tahith Chong, George Friend and Maxime Colin are all sidelined through injury.

Blues winger Ivan Sanchez remains unavailable as he has gone to visit a specialist to assess the pelvic issue that has troubled him since September.

Boss Lee Bowyer could look to change formation after his decision to field attacking midfielder Riley McGree at wing-back and push Gardner further forward did not go to plan in the defeat at Hull.