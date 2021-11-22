Jamie Proctor missing again for Port Vale

An error occurred. Please try again.

Port Vale will again be without Jamie Proctor for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Walsall.

Forward Proctor has not played since October 16 due to a hernia problem and, although he is nearing a return, the game will come too soon.

Defender Nathan Smith is available again after suspension, but striker James Wilson is sidelined by a broken foot.

Walsall will welcome back defender Hayden White.

White missed Saturday’s goalless draw with Rochdale after serving a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards.

Liam Kinsella is pushing for a start after coming off the bench on Saturday on his return from injury.

Rory Holden (knee) and Zak Mills remain on the sidelines.