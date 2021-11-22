Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ipswich set to be without Wes Burns again for Rotherham match

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 3.29pm
Wes Burns is out for Ipswich (Nigel French/PA)
Wes Burns is expected to miss Ipswich’s home clash against Rotherham.

Winger Burns was not in the squad for Town’s 2-0 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday and is nursing a knock that could rule him out for a couple of games.

Sone Aluko came in to replace Burns and could keep his place.

Rekeem Harper will hope to be involved after dropping out of the matchday 18 at the weekend.

Striker Michael Smith should be back in Rotherham’s starting line-up.

The Millers’ leading scorer sat out Saturday’s win against Cambridge through suspension having been booked five times this season.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay made his return to action as a second-half substitute in that game after recovering from a hamstring issue and will be monitored.

Joe Mattock is close to a comeback following an Achilles injury, with fellow defender Angus MacDonald (unspecified) the only absentee for boss Paul Warne.

