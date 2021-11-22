Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Armer doubtful as lowly Carlisle host Harrogate in League Two

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 3.41pm
Jack Armer could miss out after being substituted due to injury on Saturday (Simon Galloway/PA)
Jack Armer is a doubt for struggling Carlisle’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Harrogate at Brunton Park.

The 20-year-old was substituted injured after being given treatment following a tackle by Jevani Brown in the first half of their 2-1 defeat to Exeter at the weekend that saw them drop into the relegation zone.

Lewis Alessandra is ruled out for Keith Millen’s side after the manager confirmed the forward would remain on the sidelines “for quite a long time”.

Joe Riley (foot) has missed Carlisle’s last two games and may be absent again as he steps up his recovery.

Will Smith will not travel with Harrogate as they look to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Salford.

The 23-year old reported a minor injury before the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Sheffield Wednesday the previous week and has since had surgery after a scan revealed he was suffering from a double hernia.

Rory McArdle and Luke Armstrong will miss out once again.

Simon Weaver could make changes in search for a response from his side and Jack Muldoon may start after coming off the bench early in the second half at the weekend.

