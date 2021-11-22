Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran O’Hara set to start in goal again as Scunthorpe host Leyton Orient

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 4.47pm
Burton goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara is set to continue in goal for Scunthorpe (Nick Potts/PA)
Burton goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara is set to continue in goal for Scunthorpe (Nick Potts/PA)

On-loan Scunthorpe goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara is set to keep his place for the visit of Leyton Orient after impressing manager Keith Hill on his debut against Mansfield, despite conceding three goals.

The Republic of Ireland international was signed on an emergency seven-day loan from Burton on Friday after Scunthorpe lost Rory Watson to a hamstring injury and the 25-year-old was thrown straight into action at the weekend.

O’Hara was the only new face in Hill’s starting line-up for the 3-1 loss with Harry Davis, Tyrone O’Neill and Harry Bunn still unavailable.

Alfie Beestin was able to return from injury as a second-half substitute and he could be an option if Hill, who has no fresh fitness concerns, wishes to shake up his side as Scunthorpe look to climb off the bottom of League Two.

Orient boss Kenny Jackett will be hoping for more good news on the injury front after seeing striker Paul Smyth return to action as a late substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Sutton.

Northern Ireland international Smyth had been struggling with a toe problem but came on for the last four minutes against Sutton and is likely to be given more game time at Glanford Park.

With Smyth available again, Jackett will be keeping his fingers crossed that his two other main fitness concerns, Callum Reilly and Tyrese Omotoye will also be back in action soon.

Midfielder Reilly has been battling a groin problem and has not featured since the 5-0 win over Hartlepool last month, while on-loan Norwich forward Omotoye has had an ankle injury.