Reece Grego-Cox could make long-awaited Crawley return

An error occurred. Please try again.

John Yems could welcome Reece Grego-Cox back into his Crawley squad when they welcome Newport to The People’s Pension Stadium.

The 25-year-old has missed almost two years through injury but has been in full training and played just under 30 minutes of Crawley’s 4-0 defeat to Southampton Under-23s a fortnight ago.

Yems could stick with a winning line-up, though, after the Reds picked up a 1-0 win over Barrow at the weekend – their first in six games in all competitions.

James Tilley will be looking to start once again after he made his first league start since returning from injury and scored the winner against the Bluebirds.

James Rowberry could make changes to his Newport side as they enter a jam-packed fixture schedule.

Forward Robbie Wilmott is available after missing the last two games due to contracting Covid-19.

Scot Bennett was an unused substitute in the Exiles’ 2-1 defeat to Swindon on Saturday but is in contention for some minutes in midweek.

Joe Day, Cameron Norman, James Clarke, Mickey Demetriou, Ollie Cooper, Dom Telford and Courtney Baker-Richardson have started every game since Rowberry took over at Rodney Parade and should continue.