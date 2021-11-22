Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Salford still have injury concerns ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 4.55pm
Ash Hunter returned from injury on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Salford’s injury crisis eased slightly for the weekend win at Harrogate but they still have a host of concerns for Tuesday’s clash with Bristol Rovers.

Ash Hunter returned as a substitute for Tyreik Wright, himself just back from international duty along with Ibou Touray.

Tom Elliott and Matty Willock have both been stepping up their training but it remains to be seen whether Tuesday’s game comes too soon.

Tom King, Corrie Ndaba, Luke Burgess, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson have also been sidelined in recent weeks.

Rovers centre-back Alfie Kilgour was forced off against Tranmere at the weekend on his return from a knee injury, adding to manager Joey Barton’s worries.

Striker Brett Pitman has yet to return to training as the club take a cautious approach with the veteran’s groin injury.

The game is likely to also come too soon for full-backs Trevor Clarke and Junior Brown, struggling with respective calf and thigh problems.

Harvey Saunders and Alex Rodman are some weeks away from a return while Anssi Jaakkola, Mark Hughes and Leon Clarke are longer-term absentees.

