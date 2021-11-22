Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jacob Maddox doubtful for Burton’s clash with Accrington

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 4.57pm
On-loan Burton midfielder Jacob Maddox could be nursing a hamstring problem (Andrew Matthews/PA)
On-loan Burton midfielder Jacob Maddox could be nursing a hamstring problem (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jacob Maddox is an injury concern for Burton as they prepare to host Accrington.

The former Chelsea youngster, who is on loan from Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes, had to be substituted late in the first half of the defeat at MK Dons with what looked like a hamstring issue.

Kane Hemmings could replace Maddox in the team, although Lucas Akins is also an option for Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Jonny Smith remains out as he completes a three-match suspension while Deji Oshilaja serves the second game of his three-match ban.

Accrington remain without striker Colby Bishop.

Bishop sits out the final game of a three-match suspension for his red card at Port Vale earlier this month.

Matt Butcher and Joe Pritchard are still in the treatment room.

Stanley have no new injury worries for the clash and boss John Coleman is unlikely to make too many changes after a spirited performance in defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

