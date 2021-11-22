Jacob Maddox doubtful for Burton’s clash with Accrington

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jacob Maddox is an injury concern for Burton as they prepare to host Accrington.

The former Chelsea youngster, who is on loan from Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes, had to be substituted late in the first half of the defeat at MK Dons with what looked like a hamstring issue.

Kane Hemmings could replace Maddox in the team, although Lucas Akins is also an option for Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Jonny Smith remains out as he completes a three-match suspension while Deji Oshilaja serves the second game of his three-match ban.

Accrington remain without striker Colby Bishop.

Bishop sits out the final game of a three-match suspension for his red card at Port Vale earlier this month.

Matt Butcher and Joe Pritchard are still in the treatment room.

Stanley have no new injury worries for the clash and boss John Coleman is unlikely to make too many changes after a spirited performance in defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.