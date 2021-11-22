Cambridge to take on Wigan in League One clash with unchanged squad

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner has said he would have an unchanged squad for the home game against Wigan.

Shilow Tracey is making progress in his recovery from a hip injury and he could be back in contention at the weekend.

Lloyd Jones is set to miss out with a groin injury, while Greg Taylor remains in the treatment room following ankle surgery.

“We are in no different of a position to what we were on Saturday. We will have the same players fit and available for us once more,” Bonner told the club website.

Wigan were without a match on Saturday after their fixture against Oxford was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the U’s camp.

The Latics are still waiting to learn the full extent of Thelo Aasgaard’s injury. The teenage forward has undergone a scan to determine the severity of a hamstring problem sustained during international duty with Norway Under-20s.

Defender James Carragher (knee) will continue to be monitored, while Curtis Tilt, Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor are still out.

Kell Watts and Jack Whatmough are in contention after returning to the squad for the midweek FA Cup replay win at Solihull.