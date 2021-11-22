Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kyle Dempsey ruled out for up to 10 weeks as Gillingham host Cheltenham

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 5.47pm
Gillingham’s Kyle Dempsey could be out for up to 10 weeks with a cartilage tear (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gillingham's Kyle Dempsey could be out for up to 10 weeks with a cartilage tear (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Gillingham will be without Kyle Dempsey when they host Cheltenham, with the midfielder set to undergo surgery this week.

Scans have revealed that Dempsey suffered a cartilage tear in the draw at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month and he requires a minor operation. Gills boss Steve Evans has put his absence at anywhere between three and 10 weeks.

Vadaine Oliver, Danny Lloyd and Ben Reeves were also absent on Saturday as Gills lost 2-0 at Crewe and the trio are likely to remain on the sidelines.

Evans has seen his side win just once in the last 12 games in all competitions.

Cheltenham midfielder Ellis Chapman faces a late fitness test on a groin problem.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury against the Gills in an FA Cup tie last week.

Charlie Raglan and Callum Wright are both making progress in their recoveries from injury but Taylor Perry has suffered a setback and he will be out for a while longer.

Town boss Michael Duff has a handful of other players nursing bumps and bruises but he would not be drawn on names and said he would not know his team until Tuesday morning.

