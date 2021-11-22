Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Rangers under no pressure to sell stars, says sporting director Ross Wilson

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 5.49pm
Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson (right) says there is no press on the club to sell players (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Sporting director Ross Wilson is adamant there is no financial pressure on Rangers to cash in on any of their prized assets.

Ryan Kent, Nathan Patterson, Alfredo Morelos, Connor Goldson and Glen Kamara are among those who have been the subject of speculation.

Wilson acknowledges that “player trading” is part of the club’s plan going forward, but he insists there is no pressing need for new manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst to trim his squad.

Speaking at the Dutchman’s official unveiling at Ibrox on Monday, the sporting director said: “We as a club have been clear – there is no mandate that we have to sell players.

“We have been really clear in our communications that we see player trading as something that has to be normal for this club, as it is for nearly every club in world football.

“We haven’t been strong on that (selling players) in the past. That’s clear to see. But our investors have continued to back this club all the time.

“We have rejected some significant offers for players in the last two windows.

“We will do so again unless it’s the right offers for the right players at the right time.”

Wilson insists that any revenue raised from player sales will be reinvested in Van Bronckhorst’s squad.

He said: “If we accept any offers then we will be investing back into the squad to keep taking us forward.

“When I speak to Douglas Park and John Bennett, we always say that the guys have had to invest a lot in this club to get it back to the club we know it has to be.

“We are on a really good level today, but we have been clear about what our strategy is and what it needs to be going forward. But there is no requirement on the manager to have to sell anyone.

“Gio will take a view on the squad first and foremost. We will then have a chat about how that looks.

“If Gio wants to do anything, we’ll take a view on that and have a look at it. There’s nothing set in stone right here, right now. But we are absolutely aware that we always want to improve this squad in any way we possibly can.

“If Gio thinks there’s something we’ve got to do, then we’ll look at it.”

