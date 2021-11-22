Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forest Green at full strength for Barrow clash

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 5.51pm
Forest Green boss Rob Edwards will have a fully fit squad to select from (Nigel French/PA)
Forest Green will have a fully fit squad to choose from heading into the visit of Barrow.

Sadou Diallo will be looking to keep his place in the side after making his first league start of the season in their 3-1 win over Hartlepool.

Dan Sweeney returned to the bench at the weekend after spending a period on the sidelines through injury and is in contention to feature on Tuesday.

Joint club top-scorers Jamille Matt and Mathew Stevens are likely to start once again.

Josh Gordon is available to return for Barrow.

He missed their 1-0 defeat to Crawley through suspension.

Boss Mark Cooper could make changes up top after seeing his side fail to score in their last two games.

Barrow sit in 19th and are without a win in their last seven league games.

