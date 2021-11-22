Forest Green at full strength for Barrow clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forest Green will have a fully fit squad to choose from heading into the visit of Barrow.

Sadou Diallo will be looking to keep his place in the side after making his first league start of the season in their 3-1 win over Hartlepool.

Dan Sweeney returned to the bench at the weekend after spending a period on the sidelines through injury and is in contention to feature on Tuesday.

Joint club top-scorers Jamille Matt and Mathew Stevens are likely to start once again.

Josh Gordon is available to return for Barrow.

He missed their 1-0 defeat to Crawley through suspension.

Boss Mark Cooper could make changes up top after seeing his side fail to score in their last two games.

Barrow sit in 19th and are without a win in their last seven league games.