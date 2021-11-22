Stephen Robinson could name unchanged Morecambe team to face Charlton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson could be tempted to name an unchanged team against Charlton.

Robinson saw his side snatch a late win at neighbours Fleetwood on Saturday, giving the Shrimps a first League One success in seven matches.

Jonathan Obika continues with his return to fitness as the summer signing still awaits his debut for the club.

Morecambe have not won at home in the league since September 28.

Charlton could have Jonathan Leko back in the squad. The on-loan Birmingham attacker has been out with a hip injury but he has resumed training.

The Addicks look set to be missing club captain Jason Pearce after he was forced off early in the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Plymouth with a knee injury.

Charlton are already without centre-backs Sam Lavelle (groin) and Ryan Inniss (thigh).

Johnnie Jackson will again be in charge on Tuesday night, continuing as caretaker boss while the club look for a permanent manager following Nigel Adkins’ exit last month.