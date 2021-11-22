Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday boost ranks with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing signing

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 6.17pm
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has signed for Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season (Richard Sellers/PA).
Sheffield Wednesday have added winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to their ranks ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One home clash with MK Dons.

Mendez-Laing, who had been without a club since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season, had been training with the Owls for a number of weeks before they announced his signing on Monday.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for the 29-year-old on Tuesday.

Dennis Adeniran (hamstring) missed Saturday’s 3-2 win at Accrington having become the latest player to join a Wednesday injury list also featuring Marvin Johnson, Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson.

MK Dons have Harry Darling back available for the trip to Hillsborough.

The defender sat out the 1-0 win over Burton on Saturday as he served a suspension.

Boss Liam Manning can also call upon Charlie Brown again after injury, but Ethan Robson remains sidelined due to a knock.

The Dons are fifth in the League One table, two points better off than Darren Moore’s seventh-placed Wednesday.

