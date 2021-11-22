Wednesday boost ranks with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing signing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sheffield Wednesday have added winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to their ranks ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One home clash with MK Dons.

Mendez-Laing, who had been without a club since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season, had been training with the Owls for a number of weeks before they announced his signing on Monday.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for the 29-year-old on Tuesday.

Dennis Adeniran (hamstring) missed Saturday’s 3-2 win at Accrington having become the latest player to join a Wednesday injury list also featuring Marvin Johnson, Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson.

MK Dons have Harry Darling back available for the trip to Hillsborough.

The defender sat out the 1-0 win over Burton on Saturday as he served a suspension.

Boss Liam Manning can also call upon Charlie Brown again after injury, but Ethan Robson remains sidelined due to a knock.

The Dons are fifth in the League One table, two points better off than Darren Moore’s seventh-placed Wednesday.