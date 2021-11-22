Sinfield sets off and Southgate extends his stay – Monday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 22.

Football

Gareth Southgate extended his England deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo wished his former team-mate and boss all the best.

He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend!You deserve it! pic.twitter.com/pdm7RXr2RX — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 22, 2021

Christian Benteke was ready for the new week.

Cricket

Jos Buttler had a workout buddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler)

Sam Billings enjoyed the facilities in Singapore.

Waiting for transfer to Sydney. Singapore airport wifi is unbelievable 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bjPI5HIaJe — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 22, 2021

Rugby league

Kevin Sinfield set off on his latest fundraising effort.

And he’s off ➡️ Info https://t.co/9rk2WfEH2N📱Text Kevin to 70143 to donate £3 or visit https://t.co/zejGQgZDPY pic.twitter.com/ZUZVUFATZa — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) November 22, 2021

Formula One

George Russell took in the sights before departure.

Thank you for having us, Qatar 💙 pic.twitter.com/akkB3qqKu2 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 22, 2021

Fernando Alonso was still celebrating his podium finish.

Sky pundit Damon Hill found out he’s working deep into December this year.

I've just realised that the last race is two weeks before Christmas. What!!??? #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) November 22, 2021

David Coulthard had all the silverware.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Coulthard (@davidcoulthardf1)

UFC

Conor McGregor made an early start.

Morning, hard workers! ❤️ ☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2021

Golf

Sergio Garcia reflected on Dubai.