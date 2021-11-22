Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sinfield sets off and Southgate extends his stay – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 6.35pm
Kevin Sinfield set off on his latest remarkable fundraising challenge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kevin Sinfield set off on his latest remarkable fundraising challenge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 22.

Football

Gareth Southgate extended his England deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo wished his former team-mate and boss all the best.

Christian Benteke was ready for the new week.

Cricket

Jos Buttler had a workout buddy.

View this post on Instagram

Rugby league

Kevin Sinfield set off on his latest fundraising effort.

Formula One

George Russell took in the sights before departure.

Fernando Alonso was still celebrating his podium finish.

Sky pundit Damon Hill found out he’s working deep into December this year.

David Coulthard had all the silverware.

Golf

Sergio Garcia reflected on Dubai.

