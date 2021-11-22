Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oxford boss Karl Robinson faces goalkeeper crisis ahead of Fleetwood clash

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 6.35pm
Oxford manager Karl Robinson will be without 13 players for the League One clash with Fleetwood (Nigel French/PA)
Oxford boss Karl Robinson is facing a race against time to land a goalkeeper ahead of Tuesday night’s League One clash with Fleetwood.

Robinson is without 13 players for the game, in large part due to the Covid-19 outbreak which forced the postponement of Saturday’s trip to Wigan.

He is particularly short in the goalkeeping department, with Jack Stephens recovering from glandular fever, Simon Eastwood one of seven players – Anthony Forde, Elliott Moore, John Mousinho, Mark Sykes, Matty Taylor and Jordan Thorniley are the others – to have tested positive for coronavirus and Kie Plumley isolating as a close contact, and the club has been given permission to pursue an emergency loan deal.

No more positives were identified during a fresh round of testing, but, with Alex Gorrin and Sam Winnall injured, Robinson will go into the game with a skeleton squad.

Fleetwood head coach Simon Grayson will not have experienced midfielder Anthony Pilkington at his disposal as a result of suspension.

Pilkington was sent off for a second bookable offence during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Morecambe and will sit out as a result.

Grayson, who is himself working with a depleted squad as he attempts to end a run of seven games without a win, will assess a series of bumps and bruises before naming his team.

He will pay particular attention to defender Harrison Holgate, who made his first appearance since August at the weekend following his return from injury.

