Sport

Full-back Aidy White faces late fitness test as Rochdale take on Stevenage

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 6.47pm
Aidy White was a late withdrawal against Walsall (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aidy White was a late withdrawal against Walsall (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rochdale will wait for news on full-back Aidy White’s fitness ahead of their League Two clash with Stevenage.

White suffered an injury in the warm-up before Saturday’s draw with Walsall and was replaced by Jimmy Keohane.

Sam Graham and Jim McNulty are expected to miss out once more, leaving Max Taylor and Jeriel Dorsett flanking Eoghan O’Connell in a back three.

Jay Lynch could keep his place in goal after a clean sheet against the Saddlers on a rare league outing.

Stevenage will have Terence Vancooten available after a one-match suspension.

Vancooten sat out the win over Colchester after collecting a fifth booking of the season, with Max Melbourne taking his place.

Luke Prosser also missed that game due to illness, with caretaker manager Robbie O’Keefe waiting on his availability.

James Daly was an unused substitute for the second game running, having not featured in the league since September.

