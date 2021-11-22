Elliott Bennett suspended for Shrewsbury’s League One clash with Sunderland

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shrewsbury will be without wide man Elliott Bennett for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Sunderland.

Bennett is suspended after being sent off in the first half of the 2-1 loss at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Shaun Whalley is set for a lengthy spell of the sidelines due to the thigh injury he sustained in training last week.

Josh Daniels has been out of action with an ankle issue.

Sunderland appear to have no fresh injury concerns heading into the contest at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Luke O’Nien, however, was set to get a second opinion on a persistent shoulder issue to ensure he could be involved.

Niall Huggins, Denver Hume and Dennis Cirkin are all expected to be out until the new year.

Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Ipswich halted a three-match league losing streak for Lee Johnson’s Black Cats, who are sixth in the table, while Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury lie 21st.