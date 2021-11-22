No new injury worries for Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe ahead of Wycombe clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has no fresh selection problems ahead of Tuesday night’s League One fixture against Wycombe.

Only Niall Ennis and James Bolton, who have not featured all season, are missing for the leaders.

Lowe has fielded the same starting XI for the last three games but could look to freshen things up after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Charlton.

That was just Argyle’s second league reverse this season and their first in nine games in all competitions.

Wycombe counterpart Gareth Ainsworth also has a relatively clean bill of health for the trip to Devon.

Midfielder Josh Scowen missed the 1-0 home win over Bolton at the weekend with a muscle injury and continues to work his way back to fitness.

Garath McCleary made his first appearance since for a month as a second-half substitute in that game and will hope to be in contention for a start.

Saturday’s victory ended a six-game winless run in all competitions, although they remain only two points adrift of Plymouth heading into the game at Home Park.