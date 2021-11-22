Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MJ Williams and Alex Baptiste ruled out as injury-hit Bolton take on Doncaster

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 8.11pm
Bolton’s MJ Williams (right) suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 1-0 loss at Wycombe (Simon Marper/PA)
Bolton head into Tuesday’s League One home clash against Doncaster with MJ Williams and Alex Baptiste the latest players to have joined their considerable injury list.

Midfielder Williams and defender Baptiste sustained a dislocated shoulder and a knee ligament injury respectively in the 1-0 loss at Wycombe on Saturday.

Boss Ian Evatt revealed after the game that Josh Sheehan had ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in the FA Cup loss at Stockport three days earlier and was set to miss the rest of the season.

Bolton also have Gethin Jones, Amadou Bakayoko, Andrew Tutte and Harry Brockbank unavailable, but Eoin Doyle, who has been recovering from a calf injury, could make a return to action.

Doncaster midfielder John Bostock is another player who will not be involved at the University of Bolton Stadium, having sustained a foot issue in the goalless draw with Lincoln last time out.

And Rovers manager Richie Wellens confirmed there were two further unnamed players that featured against the Imps also ruled out by injury.

Matt Smith is able to return after serving a suspension and goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg may be back in action after illness.

The game is set to come too soon for Ben Close and Jordy Hiwula to make their comebacks.

