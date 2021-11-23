Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst relishing battle with Celtic again in Old Firm derby

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 4.33am
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst takes charge of Rangers for the first time against Sparta Prague on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst takes charge of Rangers for the first time against Sparta Prague on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

New Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is relishing the prospect of locking horns with Celtic once again in the Glasgow derby.

The Dutchman enjoyed the fixture in his time as a player at Ibrox between 1998 and 2001 and is looking forward to being back in the thick of it. His first taste of the derby as Gers boss will come at Celtic Park on 2 January.

He said: “The Old Firm is one of the biggest games in football – the same as Feyenoord v Ajax or Barcelona v Real Madrid.

“I really enjoyed those games. Being the manager in those games will be the same.

“I enjoyed the Feyenoord v Ajax games as the manager of Feyenoord and I’ll be looking forward to the Old Firm games as well because those are special games and ones you want to win, definitely.”

Van Bronckhorst – whose first match in charge is against Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday – explained that his philosophy is based on developing a strong work ethic within his squad.

He said: “Work, work, work. It starts from working.

“Of course, if you work hard and you have the quality, it will make it easier to win games.

“I am a coach who is very strict. I like discipline. I think it is very important for the way that you behave and the way you play on the pitch.

“But also I like an attacking style of football because this has been my way of playing when I was a player and I am like that as a coach.

“I am a coach that sees what I have and what the squad is.

“The most important thing is to make sure your team plays to its strength and to make sure they are comfortable in their way of playing.

“I am confident we will find a style of play that will suit myself as a coach and also suit the players.”

Van Bronckhorst believes his four years as Feyenoord manager will stand him in good stead for the Rangers job.

He added: “I was working in a big club as well in Feyenoord – a very big club with a lot of pressure.

“It was a club I knew from when I was very young. Those clubs are very similar and hopefully I can bring the same success – as I did with my staff – to Rangers.”

More from The Courier