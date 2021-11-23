Tony Mowbray bemoans ‘blow’ for Blackburn as loanee Ian Poveda fractures fibula

An error occurred. Please try again.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray admits it is a “blow” to lose Ian Poveda after revealing the on-loan midfielder sustained a fractured fibula at the weekend.

The 21-year-old, who is on a season-long deal from Leeds, suffered the injury at Bristol City on Saturday and was immediately taken to hospital after being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Scan results revealed both a fracture and ligament damage to his left ankle.

Rovers remain in discussions with Leeds regarding the appropriate rehabilitation process and will provide further updates once he has undergone an operation.

Mowbray told Blackburn’s website: “The news isn’t particularly good, he’s broken his fibula and has some ligament damage.

“It’s a fracture and it’s not good news for him or us.

“We’ve been in touch with Leeds United and it looks as if he’ll have an operation to insert a plate. We’ll see what Leeds want to do because he’s their player, but he will be out for a significant period of time.

“We were looking forward to seeing the best of Ian and I feel he was acclimatising well. It’s a blow for us but an even bigger blow for him.”