Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cardiff could be boosted by Kieffer Moore return for Hull visit

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 12.15pm
Wales international Kieffer Moore could return for Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull (David Davies/PA)
Wales international Kieffer Moore could return for Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull (David Davies/PA)

Cardiff manager Steve Morison could have striker Kieffer Moore back at his disposal for Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull.

Moore sat out Saturday’s 2-1 win at Preston after picking up a knock in Wales’ World Cup qualifier draw with Belgium.

However, if he is available once again, Morison would have the option to start both Moore and Republic of Ireland international James Collins, who scored the winner at Deepdale, up front for the first time.

Defender Tom Sang, who has not played since September because of a toe injury, returned to the bench at the weekend, while midfielder Sam Bowen continues to work his way back from a foot problem.

Hull will be without suspended defender Di’Shon Bernard for the trip to south Wales.

The on-loan Manchester United man picked up a fifth yellow card of the campaign in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Birmingham and will serve a one-match ban as a result.

Tigers boss Grant McCann has selection problems and will check on Australia international Callum Elder, who missed out at the weekend through illness.

He is particularly short at the back with Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones and Josh Emmanuel sidelined, leaving him with Sean McLoughlin and Jacob Greaves as his only fit defenders on Saturday, while midfielder Tom Huddlestone is working his way back from a hamstring problem.

More from The Courier