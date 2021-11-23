Ian Poveda ruled out of Blackburn’s midweek Championship clash with Peterborough

An error occurred. Please try again.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray will be without Ian Poveda for Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Peterborough as the midfielder faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan at Ewood Park from Premier League Leeds, fractured his fibula and damaged ligaments in his left ankle during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City and will require surgery and a substantial period of rehabilitation.

Poveda’s misfortune could provide an opportunity for Tyrhys Dolan, who has not made the starting line-up since the 7-0 home defeat by Fulham on November 3.

Mowbray will also have to do without striker Sam Gallagher for a little longer as he closes in on a return from a calf injury which has kept him out of the last three games.

Opposite number Darren Ferguson has no fresh selection problems as he prepares to head for Lancashire.

Defender Nathan Thompson returned from suspension for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Stoke, while midfielder Jorge Grant also started as Harrison Burrows and Jonson Clarke-Harris made way.

Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones are back in training after injury with the former having got 45 minutes under his belt for the under-23s last Friday.

Only striker Jack Marriott, who has not played since September, remains on the long-term casualty list.