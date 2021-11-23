Matty James eyeing a return for Bristol City’s Championship clash with Stoke

An error occurred. Please try again.

Matty James could be back in contention for Bristol City when they host Stoke on Wednesday night.

The midfielder has missed the last two matches with a foot injury he sustained prior to the international break.

Andy King and George Tanner are both still recovering from hamstring issues and are not expected back until next month.

Han-Noah Massengo and Nahki Wells are among those vying for recalls should Robins boss Nigel Pearson make any changes.

Stoke will be without Sam Surridge when they make the trip to Ashton Gate.

The 23-year-old forward is suspended following his late red card in the home win against Peterborough last time out.

Josh Tymon had to come off with an injury on Saturday and he is being assessed.

Jordan Thompson (knee) is hoping to return soon but Nick Powell (cracked fibula), Sam Clucas (quad), Harry Souttar (knee) and Joe Bursik (quad) are all long-term absentees.