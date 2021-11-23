Great Brittain boost for Barnsley as new boss Poya Asbaghi faces Swansea test

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barnsley’s Callum Brittain is back in contention for new manager Poya Asbaghi’s first game in charge against Swansea.

Defender Brittain is available after missing last week’s 4-1 defeat at Fulham due to a one-game ban.

Carlton Morris is hoping to resume in the starting line-up. The former Norwich striker made his first appearance in over three months at Fulham after recovering from a knee injury.

Forwards Aaron Leya Iseka and Victor Adeboyejo are among those pushing for recalls as the Reds, who have lost nine of their last 10 matches, bid for their third win of the season.

Swansea defender Ryan Bennett is available after sitting out Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Blackpool through suspension.

Ben Cabango stepped in for Bennett and boss Russell Martin must decide whether to make changes.

Russell has reported no new injury worries and could choose from an unchanged squad.

Striker Michael Obafemi is pushing for just his second league start of the season.