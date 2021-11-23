Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tosin Adarabioyo and Denis Odoi available as Fulham host Derby

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 3.49pm
Fulham have Tosin Adarabioyo available again after a three-match ban (Simon Galloway/PA)
Fulham have Tosin Adarabioyo available again after a three-match ban (Simon Galloway/PA)

Tosin Adarabioyo and Denis Odoi both return to contention for in-form Fulham as they prepare to host Derby.

Adarabioyo has completed a three-match suspension, while full-back Odoi also served a one-match ban on Saturday as the Cottagers won 4-1 against Barnsley – a seventh straight league success for the Championship leaders.

Despite, Adarabioyo’s availability, Fulham boss Marco Silva has hinted that Michael Hector could keep his place in central defence.

Meanwhile, Jay Stansfield will be out of action for a while after undergoing knee surgery.

Derby won for the first time in eight league matches on Sunday as they lowered the colours of second-placed Bournemouth – but it came at a cost.

Lee Buchanan and Sam Baldock both suffered injuries against the Cherries. The Rams are waiting on the results of scans, but manager Wayne Rooney has said Buchanan’s knee injury could keep the left-back out for six to eight weeks.

Baldock has aggravated a hamstring problem that has niggled the striker for some time.

Craig Forsyth will come in for Buchanan at Craven Cottage, while Nathan Byrne is available again after a one-match ban.

