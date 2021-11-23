Lyndon Dykes remains doubtful as QPR prepare for Huddersfield clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes remains doubtful for the home game against Huddersfield.

Scotland striker Dykes missed his country’s recent World Cup qualifiers due to an ankle injury and was not ready to return in Saturday’s home win against Luton.

Defender Moses Odubajo (hamstring) also missed out at the weekend and will be monitored.

Striker Andre Gray (knee) is unlikely to feature after missing the last two matches.

Huddersfield defender Tom Lees has recovered from illness and is expected to go straight back into the starting line-up.

That could mean Naby Sarr reverting to the bench, while boss Carlos Corberan has no new injury problems.

Forward Duane Holmes (thigh) remains doubtful and will be assessed, while skipper Jonathan Hogg and fellow midfielder Alex Vallejo (both knee) are still out.

Spanish defender Pipa (groin), striker Jordan Rhodes (back) and winger Aaron Rowe (toe) remain long-term absentees.