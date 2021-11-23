Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lyndon Dykes remains doubtful as QPR prepare for Huddersfield clash

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 4.09pm
Lyndon Dykes, right, has been struggling with an ankle injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Lyndon Dykes, right, has been struggling with an ankle injury (Adam Davy/PA)

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes remains doubtful for the home game against Huddersfield.

Scotland striker Dykes missed his country’s recent World Cup qualifiers due to an ankle injury and was not ready to return in Saturday’s home win against Luton.

Defender Moses Odubajo (hamstring) also missed out at the weekend and will be monitored.

Striker Andre Gray (knee) is unlikely to feature after missing the last two matches.

Huddersfield defender Tom Lees has recovered from illness and is expected to go straight back into the starting line-up.

That could mean Naby Sarr reverting to the bench, while boss Carlos Corberan has no new injury problems.

Forward Duane Holmes (thigh) remains doubtful and will be assessed, while skipper Jonathan Hogg and fellow midfielder Alex Vallejo (both knee) are still out.

Spanish defender Pipa (groin), striker Jordan Rhodes (back) and winger Aaron Rowe (toe) remain long-term absentees.

More from The Courier