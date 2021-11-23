Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown nominated for FIFA’s annual fair play award

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 5.35pm
Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is in the running for a FIFA award (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is in the running for a FIFA award (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scott Brown has been nominated for FIFA’s annual fair play award.

The Aberdeen midfielder is joined by Claudio Ranieri and the Denmark Euro 2020 squad and Danish medical staff on the shortlist.

The former Celtic captain has been shortlisted because he “touchingly offered Rangers’ Glen Kamara support after the latter had been a victim of racist abuse”.

Brown sought out Kamara before a derby match at Celtic Park, days after the Gers midfielder had been subjected to abuse by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela, who was subsequently handed a 10-match ban by UEFA.

A Celtic statement read: “Scott Brown walked into the Rangers’ half, shook Glen Kamara’s hand and put his arm around his back. The Finland internationalist reciprocated as the two players spoke for a few moments.

“It was a gesture of solidarity from the then Celtic captain, on behalf of the club to Glen Kamara, one that was appreciated at the time and one which has now been acknowledged by FIFA.”

Celtic supporters won the award in 2003 for their support at the UEFA Cup final in Seville.

The Danes have been nominated for “responding heroically” to Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Watford manager Ranieri has been recognised for asking his Sampdoria players to form a guard of honour for recently-crowned Italian champions Inter Milan.

More from The Courier