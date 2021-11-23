Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown nominated for FIFA’s annual fair play award

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scott Brown has been nominated for FIFA’s annual fair play award.

The Aberdeen midfielder is joined by Claudio Ranieri and the Denmark Euro 2020 squad and Danish medical staff on the shortlist.

The former Celtic captain has been shortlisted because he “touchingly offered Rangers’ Glen Kamara support after the latter had been a victim of racist abuse”.

Brown sought out Kamara before a derby match at Celtic Park, days after the Gers midfielder had been subjected to abuse by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela, who was subsequently handed a 10-match ban by UEFA.

🏅 @ScottBrown8's gesture of solidarity with Glen Kamara has been nominated for @FIFAcom Fair Play Award 2021 ✊#NoToRacism 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 23, 2021

A Celtic statement read: “Scott Brown walked into the Rangers’ half, shook Glen Kamara’s hand and put his arm around his back. The Finland internationalist reciprocated as the two players spoke for a few moments.

“It was a gesture of solidarity from the then Celtic captain, on behalf of the club to Glen Kamara, one that was appreciated at the time and one which has now been acknowledged by FIFA.”

Celtic supporters won the award in 2003 for their support at the UEFA Cup final in Seville.

The Danes have been nominated for “responding heroically” to Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Watford manager Ranieri has been recognised for asking his Sampdoria players to form a guard of honour for recently-crowned Italian champions Inter Milan.