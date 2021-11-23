Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic fans groups write to club about possible appointment of Bernard Higgins

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 5.43pm
Celtic fans are opposed to the appointment of Bernard Higgins (Robert Perry/PA)
A number of Celtic supports’ clubs have united to warn the club they will not engage with Bernard Higgins if he is appointed in a security role.

Police Scotland assistant chief constable Higgins is understood to have been lined up by the club for a senior security position.

Chairman Ian Bankier refused to rule out his appointment when challenged at the club’s annual general meeting last week.

Now 135 fan organisations, including representative bodies, supporters’ clubs and podcasts, have signed a letter to acting chief executive Michael Nicholson warning of their response if he is appointed.

The open letter, signed by the likes of the Celtic Trust, Affiliation of Registered CSCs and the Green Brigade, claimed Higgins had overseen a change in football policing policy including what they labelled “intrusive surveillance”.

“This has caused irreparable damage to the lives of many Celtic fans as well as to the relationship between the supporters and Higgins himself,” the letter added.

“It must be made known that we will refuse to recognise or engage with Higgins if he is appointed, as his history makes him an unsuitable candidate to be tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of Celtic supporters.”

Fans have protested against the potential appointment during recent games.

There was a silent protest for the first half hour of a goalless Celtic Park draw with Livingston, with no songs sung during that time.

And kick-off in Celtic’s win at Dundee was disrupted when supporters threw dozens of tennis balls onto the pitch.

