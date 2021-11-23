Ross County a have full squad to choose from as they finally take on Hibernian

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County could have a full squad for the home game with Hibernian which was twice postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

Full-back Jake Vokins has had the international break to complete the final stages of his rehabilitation following surgery on a fractured foot.

Defender Ryan Porteous is suspended for Hibernian.

But Josh Doig has shaken off a knock and Hibs have no fresh injuries following their Hampden win over Rangers.

Jamie Murphy will miss out again after dropping out of the squad to take on his former club.

Kyle Magennis (groin) remains out while Sean Mackie and Melker Hallberg are building up their fitness after lengthy lay-offs.