Maidenhead's Tuesday evening trip to Southend postponed due to Covid-19 By Press Association November 23 2021, 6.33pm Maidenhead's visit to Southend has been postponed (Steven Paston/PA) Maidenhead's Tuesday evening trip to Southend has been postponed due to Covid-19. The Magpies reported a positive case in their camp earlier on Tuesday, and after consultation with the National League, the game has been postponed. Maidenhead said the fixture has been rearranged to take place on December 7.