Wigan fight back to earn late point at Cambridge

Wigan struck twice late on to salvage a 2-2 draw at Cambridge in Sky Bet League One.

Having trailed by two, Will Keane and Callum Lang netted in the final six minutes to earn a point.

Wigan had a great chance to open the scoring on 36 minutes when Tom Pearce’s cross found Lang, whose effort was brilliantly kept out by Dimi Mitov.

Instead it was the hosts who took the lead a minute before the break when Jack Iredale’s throw was worked into the box by James Brophy to Joe Ironside, who swivelled to fire a fine finish past Ben Amos.

That advantage was doubled on 53 minutes after more good work by Ironside, who held the ball up before teeing up Adam May to sweep home into the bottom corner.

The Latics reduced the deficit six minutes before the end when Keane received a ball into the box before turning and firing clinically into the far corner.

Just three minutes later they were level when Max Power’s free-kick was turned in by Lang from close range.