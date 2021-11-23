Harrogate secure victory as Carlisle’s winless run stretches to 12 league games

An error occurred. Please try again.

Carlisle’s winless run was extended to 12 League Two games as Harrogate snatched an unlikely 2-0 victory.

Despite a four-match goal drought at Brunton Park in the league, the home side started promisingly and nearly opened the scoring inside eight minutes.

Aston Villa loanee Brad Young twice went close in quick succession, first redirecting an enticing Jordan Gibson cross onto the woodwork before heading over from close range soon after.

Luke Armstrong spurned a glorious chance to snatch an undeserved opener for the visitors when he directed a header straight at Mark Howard, but his blushes were saved.

Inside one minute of added time, George Thomson shirked a weak Brennan Dickenson challenge before firing emphatically low into the far corner.

Despite the setback, the Cumbrians continued in the ascendancy after the restart with both Young and Zach Clough going agonisingly close to finding a leveller.

However, their wastefulness in front of goal was punished by the visitors again when Jack Diamond’s strike was parried into the path of Alex Pattison, who secured the victory.