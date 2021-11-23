Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harrogate secure victory as Carlisle’s winless run stretches to 12 league games

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 9.47pm
Alex Pattison scored for Harrogate (Adam Davy/PA)
Alex Pattison scored for Harrogate (Adam Davy/PA)

Carlisle’s winless run was extended to 12 League Two games as Harrogate snatched an unlikely 2-0 victory.

Despite a four-match goal drought at Brunton Park in the league, the home side started promisingly and nearly opened the scoring inside eight minutes.

Aston Villa loanee Brad Young twice went close in quick succession, first redirecting an enticing Jordan Gibson cross onto the woodwork before heading over from close range soon after.

Luke Armstrong spurned a glorious chance to snatch an undeserved opener for the visitors when he directed a header straight at Mark Howard, but his blushes were saved.

Inside one minute of added time, George Thomson shirked a weak Brennan Dickenson challenge before firing emphatically low into the far corner.

Despite the setback, the Cumbrians continued in the ascendancy after the restart with both Young and Zach Clough going agonisingly close to finding a leveller.

However, their wastefulness in front of goal was punished by the visitors again when Jack Diamond’s strike was parried into the path of Alex Pattison, who secured the victory.

