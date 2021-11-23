Daniel Jebbison and Jonny Smith at the double as Burton crush Accrington

An error occurred. Please try again.

A brace of goals from Daniel Jebbison and Jonny Smith saw Burton cruise past Accrington 4-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Both sides were without a victory in four League One games but it was the Brewers who roared back to winning ways in some style.

Accrington started brightly with Sean McConville twice firing at goal from range.

But it was Albion who showed the deadlier finishing when Jebbison grabbed his fourth goal of the campaign, turning smartly on a loose ball in the box to fire home after 28 minutes.

Smith grabbed his first goal in first-half stoppage time, latching on to Kane Hemmings’ header to run through and slot home to double the Brewers advantage.

The Stanley defence imploded early in the second half, Harry Pell passing a free-kick straight to Smith who advanced to fire a deflected effort home after 49 minutes.

Stanley goalkeeper James Trafford then handed Jebbison a simple tap-in to an empty net a minute later.