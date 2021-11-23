Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Glatzel strike secures come-from-behind win for Tranmere

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 9.51pm
Paul Glatzel scored the Tranmere winner (PA)
Paul Glatzel scored the Tranmere winner (PA)

An impressive second-half fightback secured Tranmere an important 2-1 League Two victory against Bradford.

Micky Mellon’s side secured a welcome first win in six games, while Bradford have now gone four without success.

Rovers went close early on when Bradford striker Lee Angol was ideally placed to clear Kieron Morris’ powerful header off the line.

Bantams’ goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell also saved smartly from Josh Hawkes.

Bradford’s first chance came when defender Yann Songo’o met Elliot Watt’s free-kick, only to head inches wide.

In the 26th minute Bradford struck when Will Sutton converted Angol’s smart lay-off at the end of a superb team move down the right.

Just before the interval Songo’o cleared Nicky Maynard’s shot off the line after he had rounded O’Donnell.

Two quick-fire Tranmere goals shortly after the restart then turned the game.

Morris drilled home clinically from 22 yards, then Paul Glatzel was perfectly placed to tap home Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross.

Morris almost made it 3-1 to the hosts late on when he fired narrowly off target

