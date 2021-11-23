Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton get back to winning ways with victory against Mansfield

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 9.55pm
Sutton United beat Mansfield (George Sessions/PA)
Omar Bugiel’s first league goal since the opening day of the season got Sutton back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Mansfield Town.

Sutton made a bright start to proceedings and had a shout for a clear penalty waved away when Bugiel was dragged down inside the box.

But their early dominance told when Louis John fired home from close range in the fourth minute.

Sutton stopper Dean Bouzanis produced a fine save from Ollie Hawkins’ powerful strike before the hosts headed clear the follow-up.

Stags striker Jordan Bowery squandered a great chance to level before the break when he dragged his shot wide.

Ryan Stirk headed agonisingly wide for the visitors after the break.

That miss almost immediately haunted Nigel Clough’s charges. Ricky Korboa had seemingly scored, but sliding Stephen McLaughlin hacked clear in the nick of time.

But Matt Gray’s side sealed the points as Bugiel got a deserved goal when he blasted home the second from outside the box with 21 minutes to go.

