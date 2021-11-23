AFC Wimbledon end losing run with thrilling win over Crewe

An error occurred. Please try again.

AFC Wimbledon rebounded from three straight league defeats with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Crewe at The Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Christopher Long put Crewe in front, though a strike from Jack Rudoni and Ollie Palmer’s brace saw the hosts take all three points despite Chris Porter’s late consolation.

Crewe took the lead after 11 minutes when Long struck his low effort across Dons’ goalkeeper Nik Tzanev on the counter.

Wimbledon responded quickly with Rudoni bundling the ball over the line following a free-kick in the 24th minute.

Dons then took a deserved lead when Palmer tapped in from two yards out on 35 minutes, with the ball played in by Rudoni after Crewe keeper Dave Richards parried a fizzing effort.

And after Ayoub Assal was bundled over in the 44th minute by Crewe captain Luke Murphy, Palmer scored from the spot to make it 3-1.

After controlling most of the second period, Dons were under pressure after Porter gave Crewe hope with his 89th-minute strike, though the home side held on despite a late red card for Assal following an altercation.