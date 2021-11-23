Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Solihull Moors return to winning ways against Grimsby

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.01pm
Adam Rooney opened the scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)
Adam Rooney opened the scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solihull Moors returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Grimsby.

Adam Rooney opened the scoring for Solihull in the seventh minute after hitting home a cross set up by James Clarke.

The Mariners came close to an equaliser from Luke Waterfall, but his headed effort went over the bar.

Grimsby had another chance in the 63rd minute after Ben Fox crossed into John McAtee but his shot was cleared.

Ryan Boot was called into action for Solihull moments later and made a big save from Michee Efete.

The Moors doubled their lead in the 68th minute when Joe Sbarra hit the ball low past James McKeown, netting his ninth of the season.

More from The Courier