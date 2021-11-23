Yeovil end Bromley’s unbeaten run

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bromley lost for the first time in 12 National League games as Yeovil grabbed a 2-1 win at Hayes Lane.

The visitors opened the scoring after 18 minutes through Tom Knowles.

Sonny Blu Lo-Everton took advantage of a Bromley mistake and found Knowles, who slammed his effort into the bottom corner.

Bromley equalised in the 44th minute when Michael Cheek converted a penalty, but Yeovil restored their advantage before half-time when Charlie Wakefield let fly from outside the area and hammered an effort into the top corner.

The Glovers came within inches of extending their lead when Luke Wilkinson’s free-kick came back off the crossbar with just over half-an-hour to go.

Yeovil withstood some late pressure from the home side to clinch victory and stretch their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.