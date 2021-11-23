Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yeovil end Bromley’s unbeaten run

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.01pm
Yeovil ended Bromley's 11-game unbeaten run (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Yeovil ended Bromley’s 11-game unbeaten run (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Bromley lost for the first time in 12 National League games as Yeovil grabbed a 2-1 win at Hayes Lane.

The visitors opened the scoring after 18 minutes through Tom Knowles.

Sonny Blu Lo-Everton took advantage of a Bromley mistake and found Knowles, who slammed his effort into the bottom corner.

Bromley equalised in the 44th minute when Michael Cheek converted a penalty, but Yeovil restored their advantage before half-time when Charlie Wakefield let fly from outside the area and hammered an effort into the top corner.

The Glovers came within inches of extending their lead when Luke Wilkinson’s free-kick came back off the crossbar with just over half-an-hour to go.

Yeovil withstood some late pressure from the home side to clinch victory and stretch their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

