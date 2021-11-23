Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Injury-time Brandon Thomas-Asante effort earns point for Salford

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 10.03pm
Brandon Thomas-Asante (PA)
Brandon Thomas-Asante (PA)

Brandon Thomas-Asante struck a dramatic injury-time equaliser as nine-man Salford rescued a 1-1 home draw with Bristol Rovers.

The Ammies’ striker found the bottom corner in the fifth of 11 added minutes to stun Rovers who were coasting after the dismissals of Matty Willock and Ash Hunter.

The home side could have scored with their first attack as Liam Shephard released Thomas-Asante but the striker pulled his effort wide.

Rovers then dominated and took the lead when Sam Finley’s long ball sent Sam Nicholson scampering clear to slot home.

Aaron Collins then twice brought fine saves from Salford goalkeeper Connor Ripley and the home side’s task was made even more difficult when Willock was sent off before the break for a lunge on Finley.

Salford threw striker Tom Elliot on at half-time but Ripley remained the busier keeper and saved well from Antony Evans and Finley.

Rovers sub Luke Thomas should have sealed it when clean through but that appeared immaterial when sub Hunter was shown a straight red for an aerial clash.

But the nine men rallied and Thomas-Asante’s late leveller sparked jubilant scenes.

Joey Barton’s side had the ball in the net again in the 10th extra minute but it was ruled out for offside and Salford hung on.