Injury-time Brandon Thomas-Asante effort earns point for Salford

Brandon Thomas-Asante struck a dramatic injury-time equaliser as nine-man Salford rescued a 1-1 home draw with Bristol Rovers.

The Ammies’ striker found the bottom corner in the fifth of 11 added minutes to stun Rovers who were coasting after the dismissals of Matty Willock and Ash Hunter.

The home side could have scored with their first attack as Liam Shephard released Thomas-Asante but the striker pulled his effort wide.

Rovers then dominated and took the lead when Sam Finley’s long ball sent Sam Nicholson scampering clear to slot home.

Aaron Collins then twice brought fine saves from Salford goalkeeper Connor Ripley and the home side’s task was made even more difficult when Willock was sent off before the break for a lunge on Finley.

Salford threw striker Tom Elliot on at half-time but Ripley remained the busier keeper and saved well from Antony Evans and Finley.

Rovers sub Luke Thomas should have sealed it when clean through but that appeared immaterial when sub Hunter was shown a straight red for an aerial clash.

But the nine men rallied and Thomas-Asante’s late leveller sparked jubilant scenes.

Joey Barton’s side had the ball in the net again in the 10th extra minute but it was ruled out for offside and Salford hung on.